KPMG Strikes $10M Deal To End Decadelong Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- KPMG agreed to fork over $10 million to hundreds of women from its tax and advisory department to close the book on a long-running suit accusing the accounting giant of pay and sex discrimination, according to New York federal court filings Tuesday. Nine named plaintiffs led by Donna Kassman filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield to approve the deal, which would resolve a hybrid class and collective action that started in 2011. The women claimed they were underpaid relative to their male peers and were discriminated against on various grounds. As part of the deal, which was struck...

