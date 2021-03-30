Insurers Escape Hertz's $23M Coverage Suit For SEC Probe

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge freed two insurers from having to pay for Hertz's $23 million legal bill relating to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe, finding Tuesday that the SEC investigation is not a "securities claim" covered under the policy. U.S. District Judge Alison Julie Nathan closed the case, ruling that National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, a unit of AIG, and U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. are not on the hook for the costs Hertz incurred during a 2014 SEC investigation. The policies unambiguously exclude coverage of an investigation, Judge Nathan said. The SEC's inquiry was also not...

