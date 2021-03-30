Union Calls For 11th Circ. To Reinstate Zantac Claims

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A plumbers' union told the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday that large chunks of a proposed multidistrict class action over a carcinogen found in the popular heartburn medication Zantac should be reinstated because federal and state laws governing the drug "are parallel" and both can be complied with. Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 630 Welfare Fund told the appeals court that U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg erred in dropping state design defect claims from the litigation against name-brand Zantac manufacturers like Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, arguing there's no issue between the federal and state statutes. Under the supremacy clause...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS