Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Stifel, Jefferies Exit Louisiana AG's GSE Bond-Rigging Case

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Baton Rouge federal judge has freed units of Stifel Financial and Jefferies Financial from Louisiana's lawsuit alleging Wall Street firms conspired to rig prices of bonds issued by government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, ruling the state blew its last chance to keep them in the case.

In decisions filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick granted dismissal with prejudice for Stifel Nicolaus & Co. Inc. and Jefferies Group LLC, which were among a slew of financial institutions sued by Louisiana's state attorney general for allegedly gouging the state on its GSE bond purchases and sales between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!