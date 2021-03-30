High Times Owner Lobs Malpractice Suit At Former Counsel

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Trans-High Corp., which owns various cannabis businesses including High Times Magazine, filed a legal malpractice suit in New York state court accusing a law firm and one of the firm's partners of failing to properly advise the company on how best to terminate its former CEO. Trans-High, or THC for short, accuses the New Jersey-based Ansell Grimm & Aaron PC and shareholder Joshua Bauchner of legal malpractice over the termination of THC's former CEO David Kohl. In its Monday complaint, THC alleges that Bauchner sent a termination letter to Kohl without walking the board through the potential liability of doing so, and...

