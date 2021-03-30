White House Sets Enviro Justice Council On Course

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The White House on Tuesday gave the clearest direction yet to its hand-picked team of environmental justice advisers, asking them to help develop ways to strengthen enforcement, improve screening tools and more effectively inform and involve affected communities. President Joe Biden established the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council in an executive order on his first day in office, and tasked it with increasing the federal government's efforts to address current and historic environmental injustice. Biden made the topic one of the themes of his campaign, and has moved quickly to break new ground in several areas, including establishing WHEJAC....

