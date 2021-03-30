PanOptis Wants Ongoing Royalty After $506M Apple IP Win

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- PanOptis asked a Texas federal judge on Tuesday to award it an ongoing royalty following a $506 million jury verdict that Apple infringed its standard-essential 4G LTE patents, arguing that it should receive a payment for every infringing unit sold in the future. PanOptis said in its motion that Apple should pay several dollars for every future iPhone and iPad sold that infringes its technology and that it was seeking less money than it in fact deserves. "Case law and the facts strongly support an ongoing royalty at a rate higher than that awarded by the jury on a per patent,...

