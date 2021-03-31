Real Estate Rumors: Bank OZK, Summit Health, Butters

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Bank OZK has loaned $50 million in construction financing for an eight-story residential condo tower project in Tequesta, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The loan to a developer venture of Fontainebleau Development and Perko Development is for 1500 Beach Road, where the companies are building a 21-unit project that is zslated to be complete in late 2022, according to the report. Summit Health has reached a deal to lease 18,400 square feet on West 18th Street in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for space on two floors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS