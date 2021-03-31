Southwest Supervisor Exempt From Arbitration, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Wednesday ruled that a Southwest Airlines Co. ramp supervisor's cargo loading duties exempt her from dispute resolution under the Federal Arbitration Act, reversing a lower court that sent her claim for unpaid overtime to arbitration. The airline had argued that Latrice Saxon's work was too far removed from interstate commerce to qualify her as an exempt transportation worker under the law, but the appellate court said the act of loading cargo onto a vehicle to be transported interstate is itself commerce, and Southwest did not dispute her claim that supervisors fill in as ramp agents to...

