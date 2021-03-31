Biden's Transportation Infrastructure Plan Faces Bumpy Road

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's $2 trillion proposal to rebuild the nation's crumbling infrastructure with modernized highways, roads and bridges built for climate resilience, along with investments in electric vehicles and public transit, banks on aggressive corporate tax hikes that'll spark intense negotiations before the plan gets bipartisan buy-in. The American Jobs Plan, which the president officially unveiled Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh, outlines a sprawling infrastructure investment proposal that transportation providers and project developers have been eagerly anticipating after years of hype and unfulfilled promises from previous administrations and congressional leaders. Unlike previous proposals that never quite answered how to pay for infrastructure...

