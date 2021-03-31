Biden Plan Allocates $100B To Get Every American Online

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's ambitious infrastructure package announced Wednesday would spend $100 billion to get the entire country connected to broadband service, a goal the administration says is reasonable and achievable. The wide-ranging, eight-year investment plan declares that "broadband internet is the new electricity" and aims to prioritize the funding to community-based institutions and nonprofits instead of commercial carriers. "The president believes we can bring affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband to every American through a historic investment of $100 billion," the White House said in a fact sheet detailing the American Jobs Plan. "It will bring affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband to every American,...

