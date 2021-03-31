Wall Street Giants Beat Treasury Auction Rigging MDL

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Wednesday that he has yet to see any direct evidence that Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse conspired to manipulate the $14 trillion market for securities issued by the U.S. Treasury Department. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe dismissed long-running multidistrict litigation accusing a group of banks that also included JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley of rigging auctions for Treasury Department bonds and other securities, on top of reducing competition in a secondary market for those securities. The Treasury securities traders behind the 2015 antitrust claims have failed to put forward direct "smoking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS