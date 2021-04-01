Cherokee Nation, Feds Must Revise Trust Suit Discovery Plan

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge denied the federal government's attempt to limit the discovery scope in a Cherokee Nation suit trying to get a full audit of the tribal funds kept in a government trust, saying the U.S. has failed to provide an sufficient accounting of the revenue as is required by law. The tribe sued the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs and a variety of related federal agencies and people, saying they owed the Cherokee Nation a trust duty to manage its resources and revenues as outlined in treaties, federal laws, presidential proclamations and regulations. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui...

