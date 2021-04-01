Lyft Must Face NYC Drivers' Pay Practices Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has said Lyft can't shake claims it improperly deducted ride-hailing taxes and surcharges from drivers' portion of fares instead of charging customers, signaling that New York City drivers qualify as transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce to be exempt from arbitration. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Wednesday denied Lyft Inc.'s motion to compel arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act in a proposed class action alleging the company illegally deducted a New York City sales tax rate of 8.875% and a "Black Car Fund" surcharge of 2.5% from drivers' fares from November 2014 until May 2017....

