Gibson Dunn DQ'd From Military Contractors' Copyright Fight

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday disqualified Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LP from representing military helicopter maker MD Helicopters Inc. in its copyright infringement suit against government contractor Aerometals, finding that the firm is conflicted in light of its past representation of Aerometals in related fraud litigation. In an 18-page order, U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley agreed with Aerometals Inc. that Gibson Dunn "clearly still possesses confidential and possibly privileged information" from representing Aerometals in prior litigation from 2002 through 2005, and that none of the actions that Gibson Dunn took after learning of the possible conflict could cure the...

