Strip Club Operator Must Face Investors' Securities Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has tossed a strip club operator's bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming executives used company funds "as their own personal cookie jar," ruling that investors have provided enough facts to show the executives fraudulently withheld information from them. U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett's Wednesday order tossing RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.'s motion to dismiss the investors' federal securities suit found that their latest complaint sufficiently pled a strong inference of scienter, or knowledge of wrongdoing, as well as a connection between the executives' alleged misrepresentations and the purchase and sale of securities. Judge Bennett ruled...

