Ex-NFLer's 'Dream Home' IP Claim Not Fit For Trial, Court Told

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 12:47 PM EDT) -- A builder accused of selling a former NFL player's "dream home" to another family asked a federal judge Wednesday to block copyright claims from an upcoming trial, arguing the count was added to gain leverage in what is really a contract dispute. Matt Chatham, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, and his wife Erin, should not be allowed to turn a simple breach of contract suit into an intellectual property case, lawyers for Canterbury Ventures LLC argued in their motion for judgment on the pleadings. Chatham argues he designed a "dream home" for his family on his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS