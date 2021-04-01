Consumers Again Seek Checkers TCPA Settlement Approval

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of customers has again asked an Illinois federal judge to approve their settlement with Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc., saying it resolves claims that the fast food chain violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and has few objections. Lead plaintiff Madeleine Yates said Wednesday in her second unopposed motion for settlement that the claims administrator reported only one request for exclusion and one objection to the settlement when the opt-out and objection period to the settlement ended on March 15. The opt-out and objection rate was only 0.000001%, which is "infinitesimal" even when compared with other extremely small opt-out...

