Denied Is The Word In 'Grease' Owners' Bid To Nix Parody Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge denied a dismissal motion Wednesday from the owners of the "Grease" copyright in a suit from comedians behind "Vape: The Musical" seeking a declaratory judgment that their parody is protected by fair use, ruling an actual controversy exists between the parties. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in her order that "Vape" creators Sketchworks Industrial Strength Comedy Inc.'s desire to perform the show in the future and requests to "Grease" author Jim Jacobs and the trustee of the estate of his late co-author Warren Casey for a covenant not to sue going unanswered are reasons...

