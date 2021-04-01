2nd Circ. Backs Dismissal Of NYC Climate Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:41 AM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of New York City's suit seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages from global oil giants, creating a potential split with other circuit courts that have allowed similar suits brought by other local governments to proceed in state courts. In a unanimous 51-page decision, a three-judge panel for the Second Circuit refused to revive New York City's lawsuit seeking compensation for climate change-related infrastructure costs from BP PLC, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The panel found issues such as global warming and emissions invoke questions of federal and...

