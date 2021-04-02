Pharmacies Take Swipe At Judge Amid Tightening Opioid MDL

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The nation's biggest pharmacy chains, increasingly squeezed by multidistrict opioid litigation as other major drug companies eye the exits, are lashing out with insinuations of judicial bias in a bold bid to avoid choosing between treacherous trials and super-sized settlements. CVS Health Corp., Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc. and Rite Aid Corp. clawed at U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster on March 29 in a grievance-laden motion. The motion assailed his new plan to tee up five bellwether trials testing allegations they sold vast volumes of prescription narcotics for years despite red flags indicating likely diversion for recreational use. According to the...

