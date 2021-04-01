Barclays, Others Freed From La.'s GSE Bond-Rigging Case

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Baton Rouge federal judge has further cut down the Louisiana state attorney general's lawsuit alleging big investment houses conspired to rig prices of bonds issued by government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, freeing Barclays and several more financial institutions from the case. In a trio of decisions Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick granted dismissal of the case against U.K.-based Barclays Bank PLC, which had been named as a defendant along with its U.S.-based broker-dealer affiliate Barclays Capital Inc. Also dismissed were the actions against Mizuho Securities USA, Robert W. Baird & Co. and Hilltop Securities Inc.,...

