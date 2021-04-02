Insurers May Be Estopped From Relitigating Pandemic Issues

By Micah Skidmore

Collateral estoppel, or issue preclusion, applies when "an issue decided in the first action is actually litigated, essential to the prior judgment, and identical to an issue in a pending action" and when the party against whom it is asserted had a full and fair opportunity to litigate the issue in the first suit. Collateral estoppel can be applied offensively or defensively.[14]

As applied, the subject policy language, i.e., the threshold grant of coverage for "direct physical loss of or damage to real property," was ambiguous and reasonably susceptible of more than one interpretation.[21]

Applying a plain reading of the definition of "period of restoration," that period ended or will end on the dates the states' restrictions are lifted because that will constitute the date when the location where the loss or damage occurred could have been physically capable of resuming the level of 'operations' which existed prior to the loss or damage.[22]

The state orders leading to the restaurant's closings were caused by a fortuitous event.[23]

The policy's microorganism exclusion "does not clearly exclude loss of property caused by a government closure" because the insured's restaurants were "closed as a result of governmental orders."[24]

