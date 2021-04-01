Nike Wins Restraining Order On Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 12:35 PM EDT) -- A federal judge said Thursday he would likely grant Nike Inc. a restraining order against the New York design studio behind rapper Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes," blocking the sale of the allegedly trademark-infringing sneakers. Issued after a hearing in Brooklyn federal court, U.S. District Court Judge Eric R. Komitee indicated that he will grant Nike's request for a temporary restraining order, according to a person with knowledge of Thursday's proceedings. The order will ban MSCHF Product Studio Inc. from selling any more of the sneakers — a modified version of Nike's popular Air Max 97s that feature a bronze pentagram...

