Southwest Says COO Texts Are Lost In 737 Max RICO Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines said it's made every best effort to produce all of its chief operating officer's text messages related to the Boeing 737 Max jets under a Texas federal court order, but indicated that some of the texts were purged months before this case was even filed. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said in a brief unsealed Wednesday that it's taken reasonable steps to search for, recover and produce all of Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven's text messages, including SMS text messages and iMessages on Apple devices, as well as any instant messages or direct messages on applications such as WhatsApp,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS