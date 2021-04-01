Real Estate Pros Hit With Syndicated Easement Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Clients of a group of real estate professionals lodged a suit in Georgia federal court, claiming the group promoted a multiyear fraudulent scheme that abused a federal tax break by donating inflated real estate assets for purported conservation purposes. C. Jackson Hoover and other clients claimed that Strategic Capital Partners LLC and several other real estate practices and professionals violated federal and state laws and committed professional malpractice when they promoted a scheme to promote and sell syndicated conservation easements, according to the proposed class action filed Tuesday. Conservation easements are legal agreements between landowners and government agencies or land trusts to use...

