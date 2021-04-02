5th Circ. OKs Rams Owner's Win In Co. Sale Interference Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed a lower court ruling handing a win to Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke's entertainment holding company and the Outdoor Channel in a suit claiming they interfered with an agreement to buy a pair of aerial camera companies. In a four-page unpublished opinion issued Thursday, a three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn got it right in February 2019 when she entered final judgment tossing the claims Nicolas Salomon had brought against Outdoor and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment LLC. Salomon had alleged KSE's purchase of Outdoor interfered with his negotiations to purchase two of...

