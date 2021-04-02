UMG Says Petty's Ex-Wife, Attys' Rashness Merits Sanctions

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Universal Music Group urged a California federal judge on Thursday to sanction Tom Petty's ex-wife and her counsel, saying they failed to investigate whether she had the ability to sue for part of a $150 million insurance settlement following a 2008 fire that allegedly ruined the songwriter's master recordings. UMG asserts that Jane Petty's counsel failed to perform the "most basic pre-suit investigation" when the music company received a previously unproduced part of a marital settlement agreement that explicitly showed she did not have a right to sue on behalf of her late ex-husband, contrary to her claims for the past...

