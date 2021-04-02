22 States Ask Full 9th Circ. To Ax Calif.'s Gun Magazine Limits

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A group of 22 states urged the full Ninth Circuit to uphold a split panel's ruling that California's prohibition on large-capacity ammunition magazines violates the Second Amendment, arguing that the "sweeping, near-categorical" ban unconstitutionally targets law-abiding gun owners. In a 23-page amici curiae brief on Thursday, the group of states led by Arizona and Louisiana attorneys general argued that California's new magazine ban, which prohibits large-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, is one of the most "draconian and confiscatory magazine bans" in the country, because it seeks to regulate common gun magazines that account for roughly half of...

