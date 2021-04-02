Actress Drops Weinstein Claims For Ch. 11 Settlement Funds

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- An actress has dropped sex trafficking claims against convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein in a New York federal court, saying she is instead seeking relief from a fund set up by the disgraced movie producer's bankrupt company. In a joint stipulation filed Thursday, Wedil David, Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. said that David was dropping her claims without prejudice and seeking relief from the $17 million fund set up in the Weinstein Co.'s Chapter 11 plan. She said she would restart the case if the fund fails to make its payouts to her and other alleged Weinstein victims within 120 days and...

