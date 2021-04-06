Pot Industry's Credit Card Temptation Alive Despite Dangers

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The conviction of three men who designed an elaborate scheme to get credit card purchases from cannabis delivery company Eaze approved by banks highlights a practice that industry insiders say is still tempting for payment processors and dispensaries, but it also underscores that prosecutors are paying attention. A jury found both Hamid Akhavan, 42, and Ruben Weigand, 38, guilty on a single count of bank fraud conspiracy at the end of March after prosecutors said they developed a web of fake companies to make charges for marijuana products look like they are for other purchases. Former Eaze CEO James Patterson was also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS