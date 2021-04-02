Phone Passcode Matter Not Ripe For Review, High Court Told

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey Supreme Court decision that law enforcement may compel the cellphone passcode of a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation isn't ripe for U.S. Supreme Court review because the suspect hasn't even gone to trial yet, the Garden State and a county prosecutor said Friday. In a brief opposing Robert Andrews' petition for certiorari, New Jersey and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the nation's highest court doesn't have jurisdiction over the interlocutory order since there's no final judgment in the case. Andrews, a former Essex County sheriff's officer, is accused of tipping off a suspected Newark drug dealer...

