Janet Jackson Concert Scammer Gets 3 Years

Law360, New York (April 2, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The former vice president of sales and marketing for a purported concert promotion company was sentenced Friday in New York federal court to three years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to defraud investors by faking involvement in concerts for artists such as Janet Jackson and Rihanna. At a virtual sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack handed down the prison term to recidivist offender Kevin Carriker, 51, and ordered him to pay $250,000 in restitution. Prosecutors say Carriker and others, including co-defendant Mark Lomicka, also known as Mark Lamica and Mark Lamicka, were part of a scheme...

