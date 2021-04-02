Tetra Tech Says US Navy Cleanup Work Review Suit Is Timely

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Tetra Tech unit fired back at a bid to sink its suit against five rivals over their assessments of its environmental remediation work at a former U.S. Navy shipyard in San Francisco, telling a California federal judge its claims are timely. Tetra Tech EC Inc. said Thursday that it timely filed its claims accusing engineering firm CH2M Hill Inc. and four other companies of making "junk science" reports that Tetra manipulated environmental data during its remediation work at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in order to take over the work themselves, according to the opposition to the rivals' dismissal bid....

