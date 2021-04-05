Insurer Pushes 11th Circ. For Atty Fees After $1.6M Win

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co. told the Eleventh Circuit that it was wrongfully denied attorney fees after winning a $1.6 million judgment at the lower court over an insurance dispute that involved the fallout from a fatal motorcycle accident. Endurance said Friday that the lower court improperly adopted recommendations by a magistrate judge that said Endurance had waited too long to argue it was due attorney fees. The federal jury that had sided with Endurance decided that another insurer had violated an agency agreement, which included an indemnity provision that forces it to pay attorney fees to Endurance, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS