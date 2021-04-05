Objectors To $92M TikTok Privacy Deal Push For Arbitration

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Nearly 1,000 users accusing TikTok of biometric privacy violations as part of multidistrict litigation have urged an Illinois federal court to reject a $92 million settlement in the case, arguing that the agreed-upon deal blocks their right to individually arbitrate their claims. Requesting that privacy class actions be pushed into arbitration due to consumers agreeing to arbitrate claims in terms of service has been a common legal strategy used by companies like Amazon, Comcast, Apple, and even TikTok itself in recent years. But on Friday, it was the attorneys representing 959 plaintiffs hoping to opt out of the TikTok settlement who pushed U.S....

