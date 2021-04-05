Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shell, Exxon Units Fight Bid To Toss $2.7B Nigeria Award Suit

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Units of ExxonMobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC are arguing that a recent decision from the U.S. Supreme Court backs their claim that a lower court properly exercised jurisdiction over a suit to enforce a $2.7 billion arbitral award against Nigeria's state-owned oil company.

Pointing to the high court's decision late last month in a pair of product liability cases involving Ford Motor Co., ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd. and Royal Dutch Shell subsidiary Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Co. Ltd. urged the Second Circuit on Friday to reject Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.'s arguments to toss the...

