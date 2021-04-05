Tribes Say ND Riverbed Ownership Suit Can Be Trimmed

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- North Dakota Native American tribes want to keep a suit against the U.S. government over mineral rights alive, but say a portion of the suit challenging a now-revoked Trump-era opinion denying them those rights can be dismissed as moot. The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation told a D.C. federal court Friday that the Biden administration's decision to reverse an opinion issued by the previous administration that North Dakota is the owner of a stretch of Missouri River riverbed — instead of the tribes, which have long claimed that ownership — meant parts of the suit relevant to that opinion could now be...

