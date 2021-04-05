Scientific Games Hit With 3rd Card Shuffler Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Scientific Games Corp. is facing a third antitrust suit in Illinois federal court, this time by riverboat casino companies who say the company used sham patent litigation to shove competitors out of the automatic card shuffler market. Two riverboat casino companies claim in a proposed class action filed on Friday that Scientific Games and subsidiary Bally Gaming Inc. have held an unlawful monopoly on automatic card shufflers by asserting fraudulently obtained patents in costly litigation that forced competitors to either exit the market for casino card shufflers or sell their businesses altogether. "[The riverboat casinos], direct purchasers of automated card shufflers,...

