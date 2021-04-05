Real Estate Rumors: Brunois, Rudin, Dichi

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by investor Jean Pierre Brunois is seeking to build at least 118 market-rate apartments in Miami's Overtown neighborhood, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The entity is seeking the green light for a project at 1020 N.W. Seventh Ave., and would need a zoning change for the property, according to the report. A venture led by the Rudin family is planning to put roughly $25 million into upgrades at a New York Times Square office tower, The New York Post reported Sunday. Rudin Management, the principal owner of 30-story Three Times Square, is planning a new lobby...

