Suit Over Bank Exec's Alleged Masturbation Session Dropped

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A former analyst for an Illinois-based investment bank has dropped her federal lawsuit alleging she was sacked for filing a complaint that she walked in on a top executive masturbating in a conference room, but her attorney said the legal battle isn't over. Attorneys for Logan Williams, who worked as a first-year analyst in the Manhattan office of Marathon Capital between July 2019 and August 2020, told a New York federal court on Friday that Williams is pulling the plug on her gender discrimination and retaliation lawsuit. A lawyer for Williams, Wigdor LLP partner Michael J. Willemin, told Law360 that Williams was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS