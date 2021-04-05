Facebook Wants Housing Bias Ad Suit Axed Again

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Facebook has asked a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action over housing discrimination through targeted advertisements, arguing that the complaint "is unsupported by any plausible facts" because advertisers — not Facebook — are discriminating through advertising preferences. The proposed class action is one of many that alleges Facebook violated the Fair Housing Act, even after the social media company promised in 2019 that it would overhaul its targeted ad tools. This suit claims Facebook's demographics-based advertising filters still foster redlining, the practice of selectively discriminating against poor and minority communities from accessing certain housing opportunities. "We believe that...

