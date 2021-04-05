IBM Inks $4.75M Deal In ERISA Case That Went To High Court

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- IBM struck a $4.75 million deal resolving a proposed class action that reached the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020, potentially ending workers' claims that the tech giant violated the law by failing to act on inside information that hurt its stock value. Ex-workers and named plaintiffs Larry Jander and Richard Waksman asked a New York federal court Friday for preliminary settlement approval of the pact, which would wrap up the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case as it approaches its sixth anniversary. Were the case to stretch on, the litigation could entail hundreds of thousands of pages of documents, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS