Owners of Ga. Inn Accused Of Sex Trafficking In 2 Suits

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An inn outside of Atlanta has been slapped with two identical sex-trafficking suits in Georgia federal court claiming the owners knew that minors staying in their rooms were forced to engage in prostitution yet chose to benefit financially from the criminal activity. H.K. Group of Co., doing business as Stone Mountain Inn & Suites, and HKB Hotel Group LLC owned and operated the property in Tucker, Georgia, that sex traffickers used to victimize the two anonymous accusers identified by their initials only, A.B. and C.C., according to the suits filed on Friday. The accusers are now adults but were trafficked while...

