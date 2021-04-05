Pharmacies Can't Escape More Trials In Opioid MDL

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis said Monday he won't rethink his order directing parties to tee up another batch of bellwether trials against four major pharmacy chains, reiterating his earlier decision that more bellwethers are necessary to determine the value of the claims. In a four-page order, U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster rejected objections raised by CVS Health Corp., Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc. and Rite Aid Corp., which collectively argued that the judge's trial plan is "dramatic and unjustified" and would unfairly impose massive costs on them in light of several upcoming trials the pharmacies...

