Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharmacies Can't Escape More Trials In Opioid MDL

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis said Monday he won't rethink his order directing parties to tee up another batch of bellwether trials against four major pharmacy chains, reiterating his earlier decision that more bellwethers are necessary to determine the value of the claims.

In a four-page order, U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster rejected objections raised by CVS Health Corp., Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc. and Rite Aid Corp., which collectively argued that the judge's trial plan is "dramatic and unjustified" and would unfairly impose massive costs on them in light of several upcoming trials the pharmacies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!