NJ-NY Ferry Co. Aims To Sink FCA Claims Over Pollution

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A business operating ferries between New Jersey and New York has called on a federal court to drop anchor on two former employees' False Claims Act and other allegations over what they say was its unlawful pollution in area waterways, contending that the ex-workers did not spell out the company's purported misrepresentations to government entities. Four months after the federal government declined to intervene in the matter, NY Waterway on Friday asked a New Jersey federal court to toss the claims against the company and related defendants in an amended complaint from Rafi Khatchikian and Ivan Torres, saying the suit "offers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS