Justices Reject Amazon Driver Wage Case

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 9:33 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused Amazon's request to review a First Circuit decision that found the company's delivery drivers can pursue misclassification claims in court because they fit the definition of transportation workers who are exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act.

Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. had asked the justices to review the First Circuit's July decision rejecting their bid to force Massachusetts driver Bernard Waithaka to arbitrate his proposed class claims seeking unpaid wages and unreimbursed expenses.

The First Circuit concluded that Amazon Flex drivers didn't have to physically cross state lines to qualify as transportation workers...

