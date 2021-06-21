Justices Reject Amazon Driver Wage Case

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 9:33 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused Amazon's request to review a First Circuit decision that found the company's delivery drivers can pursue misclassification claims in court because they fit the definition of transportation workers who are exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act. Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. had asked the justices to review the First Circuit's July decision rejecting their bid to force Massachusetts driver Bernard Waithaka to arbitrate his proposed class claims seeking unpaid wages and unreimbursed expenses. The First Circuit concluded that Amazon Flex drivers didn't have to physically cross state lines to qualify as transportation workers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS