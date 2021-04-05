Carton Judge Not Signing Off On Restitution Without Details

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan federal judge who sentenced New York City sports talk radio host Craig Carton to prison for fraud declined Monday to greenlight an order that would have withheld 15% of his income to pay $5 million back to victims, saying she wanted more information. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon weighed in on a proposed order lodged by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office that said Carton had consented to having chunks of his pay directed toward victims of his gambling-fueled lawbreaking spree for which he was imprisoned in 2019. "Until I know more about Mr. Carton's financial situation, I am not...

