Lax Contemporaneity Test Could Buoy Insider Trading Claims

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Insider trading has been in the news a lot in the last couple of years, but it is criminal insider trading that makes the headlines. While the securities laws grant a private right of action to those harmed by insider sales, it is relatively infrequently used, in part because it is unclear who has a claim under it. To bring a claim under Section 20A of the Securities Exchange Act, a plaintiff must have had a contemporaneous trade with an insider. Courts are all over the place as to the length of time that meets the contemporaneous standard, with some requiring...

