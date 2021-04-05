Funds Say Match.com Ruling Won't Help Airline In Safety Suit

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Investors have told a Texas federal judge that another judge's recent findings in a securities fraud suit against online dating company Match Group Inc. cannot help Southwest Airlines escape allegations it schemed for years to conceal a record of safety lapses that led to a deadly 2018 engine explosion. Canadian Elevator Industry Pension Trust Fund and the Elevator Constructors Union Local No. 1 Annuity & 401(k) Fund filed a brief Friday urging U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade to disregard Southwest's attempt to use a separate Northern District of Texas ruling involving entirely different facts to dismantle the instant proposed class action...

